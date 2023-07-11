NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Downgraded by StockNews.com

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Sunday.

NewMarket Stock Performance

NYSE NEU opened at $430.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $401.22 and its 200-day moving average is $367.62. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $280.28 and a 12-month high of $430.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 0.37.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 42.76%. The company had revenue of $702.79 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewMarket

About NewMarket

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NewMarket by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,063,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 29.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NewMarket by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.27% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

