FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rubellite Energy Inc. Boosted by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:RBY)

Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rubellite Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Rubellite Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$16.00 million. Rubellite Energy had a return on equity of 19.30% and a net margin of 65.25%.

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$4.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of RBY stock opened at C$1.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.08. Rubellite Energy has a one year low of C$1.58 and a one year high of C$3.65. The company has a market cap of C$119.33 million and a P/E ratio of 2.72.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

