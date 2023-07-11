FY2024 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Boosted by Analyst

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Boeing in a research note issued on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of $3.08 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.00. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($1.13) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q1 2025 earnings at $2.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Boeing from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. SpectralCast restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

BA stock opened at $213.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $128.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.83 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.19. Boeing has a 1-year low of $120.99 and a 1-year high of $223.91.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BA. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

