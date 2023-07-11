KLA Co. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $24.08 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLAC)

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of KLA in a research note issued on Thursday, July 6th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $24.08 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for KLA’s current full-year earnings is $24.88 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on KLA from $505.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $404.00.

KLA Stock Performance

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $467.66 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $442.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $250.20 and a fifty-two week high of $488.41.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.30 by $0.19. KLA had a return on equity of 167.59% and a net margin of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total transaction of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,041,694.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 17,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.48, for a total value of $6,675,518.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,634,238.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.30, for a total value of $31,369.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $11,041,694.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,062 shares of company stock valued at $9,242,043 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KLA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,733,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,651,000 after buying an additional 47,838 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in KLA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,168,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,948,742,000 after purchasing an additional 180,374 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 1,414.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,870,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615,391 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 32.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,950,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,840,000 after purchasing an additional 715,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,133,396,000 after purchasing an additional 268,104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

