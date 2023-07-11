Q2 2025 EPS Estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Fatarpekar now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.68.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $26.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. City State Bank lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.6% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 34,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,682,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.2% in the second quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 5,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 21.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 599,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 104,882 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% during the second quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 120,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In related news, Director Evan Bayh acquired 5,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,829,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.15%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Articles

