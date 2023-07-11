Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Issued By Zacks Research

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for General Mills in a report issued on Friday, July 7th. Zacks Research analyst V. Bagree now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.07. The consensus estimate for General Mills’ current full-year earnings is $4.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Mills from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

General Mills Price Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $74.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.48. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.24. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $72.16 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.69.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 76.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $1,656,715.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,163 shares in the company, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 18,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total transaction of $1,656,715.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,673.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,607 shares of company stock worth $2,297,897. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

