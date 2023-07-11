CICC Research Initiates Coverage on Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Equities research analysts at CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research report issued on Sunday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.47.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 302.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total transaction of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.77, for a total value of $53,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,780 shares in the company, valued at $14,193,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,845 shares of company stock worth $8,536,085. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 97.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 56.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Stories

