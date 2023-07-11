Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Cut by Analyst

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Research analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian National Railway in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.36 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CNR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$177.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Veritas Investment Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$168.41.

Shares of TSE CNR opened at C$153.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$157.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$159.66. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$142.37 and a twelve month high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.60%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.10%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

