StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.
Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.98.
About Aeterna Zentaris
Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Aeterna Zentaris
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Aeterna Zentaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeterna Zentaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.