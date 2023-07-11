StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEZS opened at $2.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.08. Aeterna Zentaris has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $5.98.

About Aeterna Zentaris

Aeterna Zentaris ( NASDAQ:AEZS Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Aeterna Zentaris will post -3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

