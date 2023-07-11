Analysts Set Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) PT at GBX 211.40

Shares of Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 211.40 ($2.72).

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.96) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.44) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd.

Get Serco Group alerts:

Serco Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:SRP opened at GBX 152.80 ($1.97) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.85, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,175.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.20. Serco Group has a 1 year low of GBX 135.30 ($1.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 199 ($2.56).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, asylum seeker accommodation, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Serco Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Serco Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.