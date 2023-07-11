Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Receives $118.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Lamb Weston from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

NYSE:LW opened at $112.22 on Friday. Lamb Weston has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.83.

In other news, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,733,785. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 86.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

