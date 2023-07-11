Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $44.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.88.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $3,775,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,495,972 shares in the company, valued at $113,163,615.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 568,911 shares of company stock worth $15,310,418 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Bread Financial Trading Up 5.7 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFH. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter valued at $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $153,464,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 2,548.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,891,000 after buying an additional 2,567,157 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $52,807,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 147,438.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,251,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BFH opened at $33.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bread Financial has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $45.75.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.11 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bread Financial will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.99%.

Bread Financial Company Profile

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Further Reading

