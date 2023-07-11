Brokerages Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) PT at $6.70

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IREN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Iris Energy Price Performance

Iris Energy Company Profile

IREN opened at $7.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17. Iris Energy has a 12 month low of $1.02 and a 12 month high of $7.19.

(Get Free Report

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.