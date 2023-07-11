Brokerages Set Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN) PT at $6.70

Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.70.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IREN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Iris Energy from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iris Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IREN. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy in the first quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 25.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 46,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iris Energy by 20.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Iris Energy during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.60% of the company’s stock.
Iris Energy Price Performance
Iris Energy Company Profile
Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Iris Energy
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.