Brokerages Set Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Target Price at $33.75

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.75.

NTNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nutanix from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Nutanix from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Nutanix stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.30. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $33.73.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.76 million. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter worth $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

