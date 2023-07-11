Brokerages Set Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Target Price at $38.00

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kinetik from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 1,445.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 352,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,029,000 after purchasing an additional 329,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kinetik by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the first quarter worth about $1,546,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinetik in the first quarter worth about $552,000.

Kinetik Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kinetik stock opened at $35.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.62. Kinetik has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $41.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.45.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.43). Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $281.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinetik Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 232.56%.

Kinetik Company Profile

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

Featured Articles

