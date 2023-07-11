Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives $114.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $114.20.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CTO Eric Gebhardt sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.69, for a total value of $237,546.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 21,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,123,117.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAB. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 60,736 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 60,707 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 47,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAB opened at $111.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.29 and a 200-day moving average of $100.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $111.48.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for freight cars and locomotives; builds, rebuilds, upgrades, and overhauls locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; services locomotives and freight cars; and provides heat exchange and cooling systems, and components and digital solutions.

