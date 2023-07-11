Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives $106.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.43.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOOR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masonite International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 19th.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masonite International news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander Albert Legall sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $156,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,676.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Catherine Anne Shellabarger sold 803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total value of $75,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masonite International

Masonite International Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Masonite International by 421.9% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Masonite International by 3,100.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

DOOR stock opened at $98.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.62. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $65.71 and a 1-year high of $104.23.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $726.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.20 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Masonite International

(Get Free Report

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.