Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives $34.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.60.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Enviva from $63.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Enviva from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Enviva from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial downgraded Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Enviva from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Enviva Stock Performance

Shares of EVA opened at $12.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26. The company has a market cap of $837.48 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.05. Enviva has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $77.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enviva ( NYSE:EVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($1.15). The firm had revenue of $269.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.38 million. Enviva had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 61.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enviva will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.22 per share, with a total value of $1,022,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 295,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,697.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Enviva news, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $166,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 315,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,305.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Bumgarner, Jr. bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,022,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,022,697.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,076,850. 54.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the second quarter worth $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Enviva in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

About Enviva

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

Featured Articles

