Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT at $373.05

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $373.05.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEDG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $264.99 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 12 month low of $190.15 and a 12 month high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.50.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. On average, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 988.4% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,780,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Free Report

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Featured Stories

