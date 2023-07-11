Brokerages Set ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) PT at $22.63

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on ADTRAN from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus decreased their price target on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. TheStreet cut ADTRAN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ADTRAN from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Performance

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $820.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.73 and a beta of 1.41. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $13.83.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $323.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. Analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently -75.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADTRAN

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 11.2% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,105,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after buying an additional 312,817 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 11.2% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 3,105,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,701,000 after buying an additional 312,817 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 138.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 292,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 169,789 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,513,000 after buying an additional 86,787 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.32% of the company’s stock.

About ADTRAN

(Get Free Report

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.