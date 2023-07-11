Brokerages Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Price Target at $38.00

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the three ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities analysts have commented on GBX shares. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE GBX opened at $43.28 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $23.80 and a fifty-two week high of $44.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.63.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is currently 63.53%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 3,017 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $88,790.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBX. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $21,223,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2,527.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 457,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,697,000 after acquiring an additional 440,205 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $13,143,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after acquiring an additional 380,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth $11,405,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

