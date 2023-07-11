Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives $32.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

ACRS opened at $10.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $760.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.11. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.96.

Insider Activity

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 312.32%. The business had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,456,922.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACRS. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,506,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,705,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 34.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,372,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,588 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,507,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.