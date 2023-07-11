Phillips 66 to Post FY2023 Earnings of $13.11 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:PSX)

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Phillips 66 in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $13.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $14.10. The consensus estimate for Phillips 66’s current full-year earnings is $13.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Phillips 66’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.22 EPS.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

PSX stock opened at $100.34 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,428,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,794,532,000 after purchasing an additional 102,139 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,770,000 after purchasing an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after acquiring an additional 9,969,418 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,623,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $874,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after acquiring an additional 968,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

