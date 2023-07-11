FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issued By Telsey Advisory Group

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report released on Friday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the blue-jean maker will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.38. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Levi Strauss & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $1.13 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Levi Strauss & Co.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 0.9 %

LEVI has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $15.70. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $20.49.

Institutional Trading of Levi Strauss & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 67,921.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,619 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $98,818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,412,650 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 724.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,574,260 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,339 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,969 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $109,189,000 after buying an additional 626,601 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1,642.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 644,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $11,752,000 after buying an additional 607,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Levi Strauss & Co.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 2,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $39,516.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,336,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

