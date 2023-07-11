FY2023 EPS Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Cut by Wedbush

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.45. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.24 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Mr. Cooper Group Price Performance

Shares of COOP opened at $50.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $44.85. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.56. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $36.68 and a one year high of $51.42.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.93 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 4.94% and a net margin of 17.34%.

Insider Activity at Mr. Cooper Group

In related news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $978,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,134,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mr. Cooper Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.