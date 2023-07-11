Guild Holdings to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Guild in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Guild’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Guild’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $103.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.32 million. Guild had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 2.88%.

Guild Stock Down 2.6 %

Several other equities analysts have also commented on GHLD. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Guild from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Guild from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Shares of Guild stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $685.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.92. Guild has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guild

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Guild in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Guild in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Guild by 117.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Guild in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Guild in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Guild

In other news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 8,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total transaction of $88,805.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,926 shares in the company, valued at $289,313.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

