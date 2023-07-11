FY2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $4.89 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.67. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $4.73 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.67.

Shares of CNQ opened at $56.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $44.45 and a 1-year high of $62.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.2% in the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.6% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 8.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.2% in the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 21,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth about $1,427,000. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 41.02%.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

