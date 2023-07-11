FY2023 EPS Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $14.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.50. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $15.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q4 2023 earnings at $3.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $15.57 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.63 EPS.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on FDS. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.50.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $395.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $398.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.79. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $377.89 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $863,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.3% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,249,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $518,712,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total transaction of $3,290,878.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,201.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,063 shares of company stock worth $3,735,145. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.