Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Issued By Zacks Research

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Terex in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Terex had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Terex from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.45.

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.67. Terex has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $61.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Terex by 17.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Terex by 106.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 42.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Terex by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 80,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Terex news, insider Simon Meester sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $302,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $1,507,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,659 shares in the company, valued at $10,423,038.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,966 shares of company stock worth $2,408,280 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

