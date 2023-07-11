SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Colliers Securities dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for SmartRent in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Colliers Securities analyst B. Oxford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.20) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for SmartRent’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for SmartRent’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on SmartRent from $3.75 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on SmartRent from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Shares of SMRT stock opened at $3.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $730.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.83. SmartRent has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $5.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.88.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $65.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.63 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 44.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.61%.

In other news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $17,244.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Isaiah Derose-Wilson sold 65,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $210,166.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 5,339 shares in the company, valued at $17,244.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alana Beard sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.39, for a total value of $40,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,349.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,918 shares of company stock valued at $293,325. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SmartRent by 24.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 30,956 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 769.9% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 50,546 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 55,790 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,584,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after buying an additional 126,267 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

