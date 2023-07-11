QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.40 Per Share

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for QUALCOMM in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.39. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.75.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $117.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.55. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.6% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,440 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,114 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,987 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,481 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 2,122 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

