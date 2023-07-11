Baytex Energy Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:BTE)

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE – Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baytex Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Baytex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Baytex Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.02). Baytex Energy had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of C$555.34 million during the quarter.

Baytex Energy Trading Up 2.7 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Baytex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Baytex Energy from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.48.

Shares of BTE stock opened at C$4.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.14. Baytex Energy has a twelve month low of C$3.83 and a twelve month high of C$8.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baytex Energy

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Marie Frechette purchased 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.99 per share, with a total value of C$50,274.00. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas.

