Canadian Natural Resources Limited to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.52 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $6.52 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $6.23. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 23.94%.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 0.3 %

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.71.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$74.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$74.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$76.41. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$58.75 and a 1 year high of C$84.25.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In related news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total value of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

(Get Free Report)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.