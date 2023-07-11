FY2023 EPS Estimates for Headwater Exploration Inc. Raised by Stifel Firstegy (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Headwater Exploration in a research note issued on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Headwater Exploration’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Headwater Exploration’s FY2024 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 41.63%. The firm had revenue of C$104.21 million for the quarter.

Headwater Exploration Stock Up 0.5 %

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE HWX opened at C$6.66 on Monday. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$4.79 and a one year high of C$7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Headwater Exploration Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.01%. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta; and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

