FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Enerplus Co. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enerplus in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.70. The consensus estimate for Enerplus’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$558.75 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 117.48% and a net margin of 48.70%.

Several other analysts have also commented on ERF. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$30.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Shares of Enerplus stock opened at C$19.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$19.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.76. Enerplus has a 1-year low of C$14.48 and a 1-year high of C$25.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 5.30%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and explores crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. Enerplus Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

