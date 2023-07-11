Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Journey Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Journey Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Journey Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$58.44 million during the quarter. Journey Energy had a net margin of 70.83% and a return on equity of 71.04%.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

Separately, Cormark set a C$7.75 target price on shares of Journey Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of JOY opened at C$5.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.41. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.76 and a 52-week high of C$6.82.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

