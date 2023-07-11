Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $7.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Loblaw Companies in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will earn $7.53 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.55. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.56 by C($0.01). Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business had revenue of C$13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.12 billion.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

L has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$137.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$126.50 to C$128.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$139.94.

Shares of L stock opened at C$118.77 on Monday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of C$105.57 and a 12 month high of C$129.25. The stock has a market cap of C$38.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$119.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$119.74.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.446 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.01%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Articles

