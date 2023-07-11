Stifel Firstegy Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NuVista Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.41. The consensus estimate for NuVista Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.49 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for NuVista Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$15.94.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

TSE:NVA opened at C$10.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.90, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuVista Energy has a 1 year low of C$8.11 and a 1 year high of C$14.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.37. The company has a market cap of C$2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.98.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.15). NuVista Energy had a net margin of 41.72% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of C$390.16 million for the quarter.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti and Pipestone areas of the Alberta Deep Basin.

