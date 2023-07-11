Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share, Stifel Firstegy Forecasts (TSE:TVE)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd (TSE:TVE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy in a research note issued on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Tamarack Valley Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Tamarack Valley Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.25 to C$6.25 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, ATB Capital cut their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.70.

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Performance

Tamarack Valley Energy Announces Dividend

Shares of TSE:TVE opened at C$3.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.58, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 2.69. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.99 and a 1 year high of C$5.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Insider Activity at Tamarack Valley Energy

In related news, Director Jeff Boyce acquired 40,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. In other news, Senior Officer Christine Ezinga acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.66 per share, with a total value of C$29,276.00. Also, Director Jeff Boyce acquired 40,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.53 per share, with a total value of C$142,736.13. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.