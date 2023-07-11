Core Laboratories Inc. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Core Laboratories in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.21. The consensus estimate for Core Laboratories’ current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Core Laboratories’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

CLB has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Core Laboratories from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Core Laboratories Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CLB opened at $24.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.65. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $128.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.26 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 4.72%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Core Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,980,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 8.00%.

About Core Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.