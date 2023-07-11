Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Paramount Resources Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Free Report) – Analysts at Stifel Firstegy raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for Paramount Resources in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $2.85 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.74. The consensus estimate for Paramount Resources’ current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Paramount Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$535.70 million for the quarter. Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 38.22%.

Paramount Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on POU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, National Bankshares cut shares of Paramount Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at C$28.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Paramount Resources has a 12-month low of C$22.16 and a 12-month high of C$33.47.

Paramount Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.86%.

Insider Transactions at Paramount Resources

In other Paramount Resources news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total transaction of C$266,006.40. Company insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

