Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Victoria Gold Corp.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:VGC)

Victoria Gold Corp. (TSE:VGC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Victoria Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.78.

Victoria Gold (TSE:VGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$96.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$86.00 million.

Victoria Gold Stock Performance

