Zacks Research Comments on GoPro, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for GoPro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.06. The consensus estimate for GoPro’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GoPro’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Get GoPro alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of GoPro from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GoPro in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GoPro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

GoPro Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GPRO opened at $4.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.14. GoPro has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $6.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. The stock has a market cap of $644.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.80 and a beta of 1.35.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $174.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.41 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Insider Activity

In other GoPro news, CFO Brian Mcgee sold 13,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $54,306.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,420.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GPRO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GoPro by 644.2% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 8,787 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in GoPro by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of GoPro by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

About GoPro

(Get Free Report)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GoPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoPro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.