FY2023 Earnings Forecast for PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:PSK)

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now expects that the company will earn $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. The consensus estimate for PrairieSky Royalty’s current full-year earnings is $0.95 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for PrairieSky Royalty’s FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$126.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$108.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a net margin of 51.42% and a return on equity of 11.50%.

PSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$25.43.

TSE PSK opened at C$24.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of C$15.08 and a 1-year high of C$24.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.85%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

