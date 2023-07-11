FY2023 EPS Estimates for Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL) Boosted by Cormark

Filo Mining Corp. (CVE:FIL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Filo Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.80). The consensus estimate for Filo Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($3.24) per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Filo Mining’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.09).

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FIL. TD Securities cut their target price on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th.

FIL stock opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a PE ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.97. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97.

In other Filo Mining news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 32,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.42, for a total value of C$798,563.43.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

