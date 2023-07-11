FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Issued By Stifel Firstegy

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Parex Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Kwong now anticipates that the company will earn $5.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.51. The consensus estimate for Parex Resources’ current full-year earnings is $5.32 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Parex Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $5.91 EPS.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C$1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.46. The business had revenue of C$444.55 million for the quarter. Parex Resources had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 45.00%.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

PXT opened at C$27.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Parex Resources has a 52 week low of C$17.81 and a 52 week high of C$28.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 22.42%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company's principal land holdings and exploration blocks are in Colombia Llanos and Magdalena Basin. It has 55% working interest in Block LLA-34; 100% working interest in Cabrestero Block; and 50% working interest in Capachos Block and Block VIM-1.

