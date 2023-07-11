Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXR. Raymond James raised Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 0.9 %

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

NYSE:EXR opened at $149.52 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a twelve month low of $139.97 and a twelve month high of $216.52. The company has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 271.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 262.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.