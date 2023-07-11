Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.90) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($2.12) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Caribou Biosciences Stock Down 8.5 %

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $6.64 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $407.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. Caribou Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.99% and a negative net margin of 737.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 168.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

