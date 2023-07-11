FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Surge Energy Inc. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Free Report) – Stifel Firstegy boosted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Surge Energy in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.56. The consensus estimate for Surge Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.87 per share.

SGY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.57.

SGY opened at C$7.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. Surge Energy has a 12 month low of C$6.68 and a 12 month high of C$10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$728.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.78.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$161.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.40 million. Surge Energy had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 44.74%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Surge Energy’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

