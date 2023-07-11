Brokerages Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target at $3.19

Shares of TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of TerrAscend from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

TerrAscend Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS:TRSSF opened at $1.76 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.56. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend ( OTCMKTS:TRSSF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). TerrAscend had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a negative net margin of 125.03%. The company had revenue of $69.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that TerrAscend will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

